Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal
Outgoing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger is not happy to bid farewell to the club he has managed since October 1996 without taking them to the Europa League final. Wenger’s exit could have been applaudable had Arsenal not lost 2-1 on aggregate to Atlético Madrid in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. The longest serving manager […]
The post Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!