Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal

Outgoing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger is not happy to bid farewell to the club he has managed since October 1996 without taking them to the Europa League final. Wenger’s exit could have been applaudable had Arsenal not lost 2-1 on aggregate to Atlético Madrid in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. The longest serving manager […]

The post Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

