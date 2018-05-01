Asaba 2018: 25 Countries enter for African Senior Athletics Championships — Nigeria Today

Asaba 2018: 25 Countries enter for African Senior Athletics Championships

The 21st African Senior Athletics Championships to be hosted in Asaba, Delta State from August 1-5, 2018, is set to be the biggest ever as projections of athletes’ registration presently shows.

As much as 25 countries have already registered and many more are still expected.

A current breakdown indicates 473 male athletes have already been listed for the championships while 400 female athletes have also registered with 205 accompanying officials all set to hit Asaba for Africa’s flagship athletics competition.

The likes of South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya are all presenting large squads as they move to consolidate their dominant status on the continent.

Olukayode Thomas, Head of Media and Communication, Asaba 2018, expressed great satisfaction at the enthusiasm that has greeted the coming championships just as he assured that all hands are on the deck to make sure it is a memorable one.

“We already have 25 countries that have sent in their preliminary roster of athletes, we expect the others to do same very soon as we look forward to a great show in Asaba,” He said.

Aside the large number of athletes, the quality of the already registered athletes indicates Asaba 2018 will become a record breaker in terms of performances.

South Africa are the defending champions – having won the last two editions hosted in Marrakech, Morocco and Durban, South Africa.

And the South Africans are already talking tough – as they seek to complete a hat-trick of titles in Asaba even though other countries; especially Nigeria are ready to give them a run for their money.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, will host the Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships from August 1-5.

