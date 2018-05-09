 ASABA 2018 AAC: Ogba promises world standard event - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ASABA 2018 AAC: Ogba promises world standard event
African Senior Athletics Championships, local organizing committee chairman, Solomon Ogba, said new standards will be set in hosting the Asaba 2018 championships. Ogba said having graced many African championships in the past, his committee was …
Asaba 2018 LOC to set new standardsThe Punch
Asaba 2018: Host preparations impresses CAA inspection teamAthletics Africa

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

