Asaba 2018: Top CAA officials set for facilities' inspection - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Asaba 2018: Top CAA officials set for facilities’ inspection – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Wetinhappen Magazine
|
Asaba 2018: Top CAA officials set for facilities' inspection
New Telegraph Newspaper
Top officials of the Confederation of Africa Athletics, will this weekend visit Asaba, Delta State, to inspect the facilities being put in place to host the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships later in the year. Those expected in Asaba for the …
Asaba 2018: Confederation of Africa Athletics Officials Set To Inspect Facilities
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!