 Assurance!! Davido’s Hypeman Special Spesh Spotted At A Stripper’s Club In Lagos, Where Ladies Dances Naked (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Assurance!! Davido’s Hypeman Special Spesh Spotted At A Stripper’s Club In Lagos, Where Ladies Dances Naked (Photos)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido’s hypeman Special Spesh was spotted in a stripper’s club in Lagos(his location revealed that he was in Lagos when the pics were taken). Dollars rained at the club which consists of mainly white ladies and black men.The photos taken at the club have got people talking. See photos below..

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Assurance!! Davido’s Hypeman Special Spesh Spotted At A Stripper’s Club In Lagos, Where Ladies Dances Naked (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.