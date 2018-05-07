Assurance!! Davido’s Hypeman Special Spesh Spotted At A Stripper’s Club In Lagos, Where Ladies Dances Naked (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Assurance!! Davido’s Hypeman Special Spesh Spotted At A Stripper’s Club In Lagos, Where Ladies Dances Naked (Photos)

Davido’s hypeman Special Spesh was spotted in a stripper’s club in Lagos(his location revealed that he was in Lagos when the pics were taken). Dollars rained at the club which consists of mainly white ladies and black men.The photos taken at the club have got people talking. See photos below..

The post Assurance!! Davido’s Hypeman Special Spesh Spotted At A Stripper’s Club In Lagos, Where Ladies Dances Naked (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

