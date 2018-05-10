ASUP cries out, says govt killing education — Nigeria Today

ASUP cries out, says govt killing education

By Chinonso Alozie

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, yesterday, said governments at all levels had neglected the guidelines to improve standard of education in the country.

National President of ASUP, Mr. Usman Yusuf Dutse, who spoke at the 6th capacity building workshop which took place at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, lamenented that the governments have been in the habit of reneging in whatever agreement the union entered with them that would have raised the standard in the education sector.

Dutse said: “The commitment and orderly participation of our officials in this workshop will assist them to improve on their ability to conduct the affairs of their respective chapters. As it stands today, our sector and indeed education at all levels in Nigeria is facing great challenges which threaten the smooth running of our institutions.

“Governments at all levels have continued to pay lip service to restoring the lost glory of Nigeria in education. Standards are obsolete, regulation and supervision are poor and working conditions across campuses continue to deteriorate. It is the belief of our union that with the appropriate priorities in place, these issues can be addressed to the benefit of the country.”

