 Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday commissioned the Yola outlet of Chicken Cottage – an international fast food brand. He said that the driving force behind his investments in Nigeria is to create more jobs for Nigerians. It was the second outlet to be opened after the first in Abuja. The first outlet of […]

The post Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.