Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria within 6 months of his election — Nigeria Today

Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria within 6 months of his election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has vowed to restructure Nigeria within six months if elected president in 2019. He made this known on the sidelines of the 10th Abraham Adesanya Memorial Symposium in Lagos on Wednesday. Atiku said restructuring Nigeria is not rocket science, adding that a serious government would know how to build consensus […]

The post Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria within 6 months of his election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

