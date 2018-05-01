Atiku reacts to bomb blast at Adamawa mosque — Nigeria Today

Atiku reacts to bomb blast at Adamawa mosque

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the bomb blast in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria. The blast occurred Tuesday afternoon while worshippers were holding Zuhr (Afternoon) prayer. Atiku gave his reaction via his Twitter account. He wrote, ”I’m saddened by the news of the suicide bomb attacks in Mubi […]

Atiku reacts to bomb blast at Adamawa mosque

