Atiku to Nigerians: Unite to take back your country — Nigeria Today

Atiku to Nigerians: Unite to take back your country
FORMER Vice President
Atiku Abubakar, has called
on Nigerians to unite
against all forms of division
currently threatening the
peace of the country.
Atiku Abubakar made
this call at the Southwest
Peoples’ Democratic Party
(PDP) rally at Osogbo, the
capital of Osun State on
Saturday.
The former Vice President
who is also a presidential
aspirant in the 2019
presidential elections urged
all PDP stakeholders across
the nation to make the
required sacrifice and forge
a united front to defeat the
APC and Muhammadu
Buhari government,
declaring that all indicators
in the polity are showing
that the time is ripe for
the opposition to rise on
behalf of the Nigerian
people and take back their
country from the voyage of
destruction that the ruling
All Progressives Congress is
taking it to.
The screams of “Atiku!
Atiku!” rend the air when
the Waziri reminded the
people of the south west
how in 2003 he worked
tirelessly to take the south
west back from the then
Alliance for Democracy
(AD). He promised that he
has done it before and he can
do it again come 2019 if he is
the presidential candidate
of the Peoples Democratic
Party.
According to Atiku
Abubakar, the PDP will
reposition the country on
a true path to peace and
prosperity via restructuring
and the strengthening of
critical national institutions
of government, when it
returns to power next year
