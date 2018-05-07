Atiku to Nigerians: Unite to take back your country — Nigeria Today

Atiku to Nigerians: Unite to take back your country

FORMER Vice President

Atiku Abubakar, has called

on Nigerians to unite

against all forms of division

currently threatening the

peace of the country.

Atiku Abubakar made

this call at the Southwest

Peoples’ Democratic Party

(PDP) rally at Osogbo, the

capital of Osun State on

Saturday.

The former Vice President

who is also a presidential

aspirant in the 2019

presidential elections urged

all PDP stakeholders across

the nation to make the

required sacrifice and forge

a united front to defeat the

APC and Muhammadu

Buhari government,

declaring that all indicators

in the polity are showing

that the time is ripe for

the opposition to rise on

behalf of the Nigerian

people and take back their

country from the voyage of

destruction that the ruling

All Progressives Congress is

taking it to.

The screams of “Atiku!

Atiku!” rend the air when

the Waziri reminded the

people of the south west

how in 2003 he worked

tirelessly to take the south

west back from the then

Alliance for Democracy

(AD). He promised that he

has done it before and he can

do it again come 2019 if he is

the presidential candidate

of the Peoples Democratic

Party.

According to Atiku

Abubakar, the PDP will

reposition the country on

a true path to peace and

prosperity via restructuring

and the strengthening of

critical national institutions

of government, when it

returns to power next year

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

