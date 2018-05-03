Atlético Madrid 1-0 Arsenal (2-1 agg): Gunners Humbled In Spain — Nigeria Today

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Arsenal (2-1 agg): Gunners Humbled In Spain

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Europa League in order to clinch a Champions League spot next season have vanished on Thursday evening after defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Tied 1-1 going into the semi-final second leg, Arsene Wenger’s men needed either a victory or to draw having scored at least twice to advance.

The Gunners fashioned a number of openings but the final pass was too often lacking as they were unable to breach Atletico’s defence.

But it was a Diego Costa goal late in the first half that sent the Spanish team through with a 1-0 victory.

6 – Arsenal are winless in their last six European visits to Spain (D2 L4), last winning there in February 2006 (1-0 against Real Madrid in the Champions League). Underdog. pic.twitter.com/8kclm2BeTf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2018

Arsenal have now failed to win on their last seven visits to Spain in European competition, drawing twice and losing on five occasions.

The last time the Gunners prevailed was over a decade ago, when they downed Real Madrid 1-0 in February 2006 in a Champions League meeting.

Costa’s goal, meanwhile, ensured that the former Chelsea striker’s excellent record against the north Londoners continues.

Atletico will take on Marseille in the final after the French club scored an extra-time goal at Red Bull Salzburg to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Player ratings

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (7), Thomas (6), Gimenez (6), Godin (8), Lucas (7), Gabi (6), Saul (6), Koke (7), Vitolo (6), Griezmann (7), Diego Costa (8) Subs: Correa (5), Torres (5), Savic (5) Arsenal: Ospina (5), Bellerin (4), Mustafi (5), Koscielny (5), Monreal (6), Xhaka (6), Ramsey (6), Wilshere (5), Ozil (5), Welbeck (5), Lacazette (5) Subs: Chambers (7), Mkhitaryan (5) Man of the match: Diego Costa

