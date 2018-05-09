Atletico Madrid Angry With Barcelona over Griezmann — Nigeria Today

Atletico Madrid Angry With Barcelona over Griezmann
It’s looking more and more likely that Antoine Griezmann would be donning a Barcelona jersey next season and while the Atletico hierarchy might be resigned to it, they certainly are unhappy with the way it’s playing out. With Atletico still in the frame for a Europa League trophy, the buzz surrounding Griezmann is beginning to […]
The post Atletico Madrid Angry With Barcelona over Griezmann appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!