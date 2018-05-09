Attend the African Family Life Delegate Conference — Nigeria Today

Attend the African Family Life Delegate Conference

The African Family Life Conference holds on the 15th of May

The 15th of May is the United Nations International Day of the Family; unfortunately, it hardly gets the needed attention in Africa, as it often goes unnoticed. With the global spate of terrorism, corruption and underdevelopment in our continent, several solutions have been proffered by several professionals but little attention has been given to the production factory of the society—family.

Every threat to the collective peace of our world is a product of a family and the solutions to the major threats of the world must be produced from the family. Hence, building a system that everyone can learn and master to intentionally produce solution providers is key to building the Africa we all dream of.

At the Africa Family Life Delegate Conference this year, we aim to create a platform where delegates from the continent can come together once in a year to exchange models and concepts, and be inspired by the most effective models that families can deploy to create developed families en route creating a developed continent.

Our intention is to host 2000 delegates drawn from various sectors and handle different family life issues as it affects our continent and proffer workable solutions that can chart a new path towards a developed continent of Africa

Speakers and panelists to grace the event include:

Olakunle Soriyan,

Joe Okei Odumakin

Sheik Abdulrahman Ahmad Jimoh

Barrister Taiwo Akinlami

Mrs Olaore

Yomi Fawehinmi

Pastor Wale Adefarasin

Kate Henshaw.

Conference theme: The role of family systems in socio-political unrest; Part of the problem or part of the solution

Venue: Sheba Event Center. 20 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way Ikeja Lagos

Time: 9am prompt

Date: 15th May, 2018

