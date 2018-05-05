 Atwoli: Four politicians want to kill over my recent remarks - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atwoli: Four politicians want to kill over my recent remarks – The Standard

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Atwoli: Four politicians want to kill over my recent remarks
The Standard
Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has expressed fears on his life over what he termed as his calls for a constitutional review to create more positions in government. Speaking at the Tom Mboya Labour College
I don't fear death, kill me if you want, COTU boss speaks on threats to his lifeTuko.co.ke

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.