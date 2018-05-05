Atwoli: Four politicians want to kill over my recent remarks - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Atwoli: Four politicians want to kill over my recent remarks – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Atwoli: Four politicians want to kill over my recent remarks
The Standard
Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has expressed fears on his life over what he termed as his calls for a constitutional review to create more positions in government. Speaking at the Tom Mboya Labour College …
I don't fear death, kill me if you want, COTU boss speaks on threats to his life
