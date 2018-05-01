Aubameyang, Zaha, Salah nominated for Premier League awards - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Aubameyang, Zaha, Salah nominated for Premier League awards – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Aubameyang, Zaha, Salah nominated for Premier League awards
Goal.com
The African trio were in sterling form for their respective clubs in the English top-flight last month. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha have both been nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month …
Aubameyang, Zaha, Sterling, Pogba, Pep, Mourinho, Allardyce Up For EPL April Awards
Pogba & Aubameyang on 7-Man Shortlist for Premier League April Player of the Month
