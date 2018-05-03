August Home’s app will let you make sure your front door is locked — Nigeria Today

August Home’s app will let you make sure your front door is locked
August Home, known for its smart locks and home access services, announced its smart lock works with Google Assistant on Google Home. Plus, you can now ask Google if your door is open or closed.
