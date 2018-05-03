August Home’s app will let you make sure your front door is locked — Nigeria Today

August Home’s app will let you make sure your front door is locked

August Home, known for its smart locks and home access services, announced its smart lock works with Google Assistant on Google Home. Plus, you can now ask Google if your door is open or closed.

The post August Home’s app will let you make sure your front door is locked appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

