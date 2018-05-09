Australia's Dual-Citizenship Contagion Claims 5 More Politicians - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Australia’s Dual-Citizenship Contagion Claims 5 More Politicians – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Australia's Dual-Citizenship Contagion Claims 5 More Politicians
New York Times
MELBOURNE, Australia — Four Australian members of Parliament resigned Wednesday after revealing they held dual citizenship, bringing the number of lawmakers forced to vacate their seats because of split national loyalties to 15 in less than a year …
Cost of dual citizenship fiasco to top $20 million as byelections pile up
Citizenship drama flares again, with four MPs and one senator on the way out after High Court ruling
Five Australian politicians ousted over dual citizenship
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!