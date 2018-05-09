 Australia's Dual-Citizenship Contagion Claims 5 More Politicians - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Australia’s Dual-Citizenship Contagion Claims 5 More Politicians – New York Times

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Australia's Dual-Citizenship Contagion Claims 5 More Politicians
New York Times
MELBOURNE, Australia — Four Australian members of Parliament resigned Wednesday after revealing they held dual citizenship, bringing the number of lawmakers forced to vacate their seats because of split national loyalties to 15 in less than a year
Cost of dual citizenship fiasco to top $20 million as byelections pile upThe Sydney Morning Herald
Citizenship drama flares again, with four MPs and one senator on the way out after High Court rulingABC Online
Five Australian politicians ousted over dual citizenshipBBC News
Washington Post –Financial Times –Arab News –InDaily
all 136 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.