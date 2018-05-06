 'Avengers' muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Avengers’ muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

'Avengers' muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance
Vanguard
“Avengers: Infinity War” flexed its considerable muscle anew this weekend in North American theaters, pulling in a robust $112.5 million and leaving other top films in its dust, according to industry estimates. The three-day take by the Disney/Marvel
Fan Theories Suggest 'Avengers 4' Will Have A New Black PantherScreenGeek (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.