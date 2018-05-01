 Aviation: Union decries lack of good corporate governance in industry - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aviation: Union decries lack of good corporate governance in industry – P.M. News

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Aviation: Union decries lack of good corporate governance in industry
P.M. News
The Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) says lack of good corporate governance in the nation's aviation was impeding the growth of the sector. President of ATSSSAN, Illitrus Ahmadu, made this known while speaking at the
May Day: Union decries lack of good corporate governance in aviation industryThe Eagle Online
Union decries lack of good corporate governance in aviation industryDaily Trust
ATSSSAN Gives FG 7 Days to Pay Ex-Nigeria Airways StaffBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.