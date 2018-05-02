Awolowo-Dosunmu urges FG to fund varsity education — Nigeria Today

Awolowo-Dosunmu urges FG to fund varsity education

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—FORMER Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu has urged the Federal Government to give more premium to the funding of education, especially the University education.

She said this when the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, led his team on a courtesy visit to the Awolowo family in Ikenne.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that while welcoming the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Awolowo-Dosumu described the art of administering a University as not only stressful but exceptionally demanding, emphasising that only people of impeccable credentials like Professor Ogunbodede can be the Vice-Chancellor of a world-class university like OAU.

She commended Professor Ogunbodede’s leadership style and urged him to do all within his power to sustain the legacies of the founding fathers of the University.

Commending the Vice-Chancellor for a job well done, the former Ambassador noted that all the efforts the University management is making in terms of the repairs and renovation of the halls of residence, and then pledged the readiness of the Awolowo family to assist the University in an area that the management wanted. She appreciated the kind gesture of Professor Ogunbodede in maintaining the aesthetics of the University, particularly the horticultural excellence and architectural beauty, describing the totality of the beauty of the University as a phenomenon.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ogunbodede, had described Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in whose name the University was rechristened, as a living legend whose legacies in all areas of life could not be erased in the history of Nigeria, Africa and the black race in general.

Pledging the support of his administration to the Awolowo dynasty, Professor Ogunbodede stated that Chief Awolowo has made OAU a unique brand among other first rated Universities in Africa.

He described as invaluable the unquantifiable contributions of the Awolowo to the overall development of the University.

The post Awolowo-Dosunmu urges FG to fund varsity education appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

