Babatunde Fashola And Wife Abimbola Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary — Nigeria Today

Babatunde Fashola And Wife Abimbola Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary
Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and wife Abimbola are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, May 1. The former Lagos State Governor and his wife got married in 1993 and they have children.
The post Babatunde Fashola And Wife Abimbola Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!