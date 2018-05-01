 Babatunde Fashola And Wife Abimbola Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary — Nigeria Today
Babatunde Fashola And Wife Abimbola Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and wife Abimbola are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, May 1. The former Lagos State Governor and his wife got married in 1993 and they have children.

