‘Baby Driver’ actress joins Fassbender, Schwarzenegger in ‘Kung Fury’ sequel — Nigeria Today

‘Baby Driver’ actress joins Fassbender, Schwarzenegger in ‘Kung Fury’ sequel

Got a soft spot for ’80s camp? Cult sensation ‘Kung Fury’ is apparently getting a full-length sequel, and get this: Eiza González just joined Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and Michael Fassbender in the cast.

