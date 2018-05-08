 ‘Baby Driver’ actress joins Fassbender, Schwarzenegger in ‘Kung Fury’ sequel — Nigeria Today
‘Baby Driver’ actress joins Fassbender, Schwarzenegger in ‘Kung Fury’ sequel

Posted on May 8, 2018

Got a soft spot for ’80s camp? Cult sensation ‘Kung Fury’ is apparently getting a full-length sequel, and get this: Eiza González just joined Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and Michael Fassbender in the cast.

The post ‘Baby Driver’ actress joins Fassbender, Schwarzenegger in ‘Kung Fury’ sequel appeared first on Digital Trends.

