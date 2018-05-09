Badminton: Orbih to defend 2019 championship bid In Thailand — Nigeria Today

Badminton: Orbih to defend 2019 championship bid In Thailand

President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) Francis Orbih departed Nigeria on Sunday to China enroute Thailand where he will defend the country’s bid to host the All Africa senior Badminton Championship in 2019.

He will also represent Nigeria in the BWF and BCA AGMs where election will be held to replace Justice Danlami Senachi who resigned as the President of Badminton Confederation of Africa in January.

Before he left, Orbih expressed satisfaction with plans towards hosting the Africa Senior Badminton Championship. He said full details would be released after the Ministry of Youths and Sports has been fully briefed.

“In Thailand I will be defending the country’s bid to host the African senior Badminton championship which is a big step for the current board towards the development of the sport and also engaging our players. This will also give us the opportunity of exposing more badminton players in the country, especially those who have never played in such a tournament if we get the nod to host.”

Orbih who hailed the BFN board for their role in the National championships last year revealed plans to also hold talks with the Chinese Badminton Association to assist the country in the development of the game.

Orbih who assured Nigerians especially badminton players when he assumed office of tournaments stated that negotiations are already ongoing with the Chinese Badminton Association to assist in the area of equipment and Technical aspect of the game.

Meanwhile, the four top badminton players who were in Indonisia for 63 days on training tour arrived in Nigeria recently. The players Anuoluwapo Opeyori , Godwin Olufua, Daniel Philips and Daniel Christopher were happy with the exposure and knowledge gained while in Indonesia.

Opeyori said his first task would be to compete favourably amongst players in Africa as he prepares for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

