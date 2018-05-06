Bahrain's GFH Financial hires GIB to seek Saudi listing - Arab News — Nigeria Today

Bahrain’s GFH Financial hires GIB to seek Saudi listing – Arab News
|
Business Recorder
|
Bahrain's GFH Financial hires GIB to seek Saudi listing
Arab News
Bahrain-based investment firm GFH Financial Group has hired Gulf International Bank to help it seek a cross-listing on Saudi Arabia's stock market, it said on Sunday. GFH disclosed plans last year to seek a listing on Saudi Arabia's stock exchange …
