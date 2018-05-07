Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday — Nigeria Today

Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday

Former big brother naija housemate BamBam, has sent a lovely birthday message to her former strategic partner and lover Teddy A’s Son, who becomes a year older today.

BamBam shared a cute photo of the young man on her Instagram page to celebrate him on his special day.

Sharing the photo of the birthday boy, she wrote;

“Happy birthday little man all of heavens best is yours now and forever! Much love honeyMeanwhile, she recently announced that she will be featuring in a new movie with talented Nollywood Actress and Movie Producer, Ini Dima-Okojie.

She made the announcement known on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

THE UNVEILING

I’m super excited to announce that I’m in Foreigners God the Movie produced by the multitalented @thinkifan Thank you to the entire team! I’m sooooooo excited and I really can’t wait @foreignersgodthemovie #QueenBam #BamFam #ForeignersGodTheMovie #WaitOnIt

Make up by @tmtbylayinka

Video by @tomike_a

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

