Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday — Nigeria Today

 Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A's Son On His Birthday
Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former big brother naija housemate BamBam, has sent a  lovely birthday message to her former strategic partner and lover Teddy A’s Son, who becomes a year older today.

BamBam shared a cute photo of the young man on her Instagram page to celebrate him on his special day.

Sharing the photo of the birthday boy, she wrote;

“Happy birthday little man all of heavens best is yours now and forever! Much love honeyMeanwhile, she recently announced that she will be featuring in a new movie with talented Nollywood Actress and Movie Producer, Ini Dima-Okojie.

She made the announcement known on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

THE UNVEILING
I’m super excited to announce that I’m in Foreigners God the Movie produced by the multitalented @thinkifan Thank you to the entire team! I’m sooooooo excited and I really can’t wait @foreignersgodthemovie #QueenBam #BamFam #ForeignersGodTheMovie #WaitOnIt
Make up by @tmtbylayinka
Video by @tomike_a

