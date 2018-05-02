 Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie “Foreigner's God” - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie "Foreigner's God" – P.M. News

P.M. News

Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie "Foreigner's God"
Bambam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Teddy Adenibuyan)', former housemates and strategic partners at the just concluded Big Brother Naija 'double wahala' show, have secured roles in a new movie, "Foreigner's God." Ifan Micheal Productions
