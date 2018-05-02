Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie “Foreigner's God” - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie “Foreigner’s God” – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie “Foreigner's God”
P.M. News
Bambam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Teddy Adenibuyan)', former housemates and strategic partners at the just concluded Big Brother Naija 'double wahala' show, have secured roles in a new movie, ”Foreigner's God.” Ifan Micheal Productions …
BamBam lands her first Nollywood movie role
#BBnaija: Teddy A, Bambam land Nollywood roles
BBNaija's BamBam, Teddy-A Land Nollywood Movie Roles
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!