Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie “Foreigner's God” - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Bambam, Teddy A secure roles in new movie “Foreigner's God”
Bambam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Teddy Adenibuyan)', former housemates and strategic partners at the just concluded Big Brother Naija 'double wahala' show, have secured roles in a new movie, ”Foreigner's God.” Ifan Micheal Productions …
