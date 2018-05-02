Bang & Olufsen unveils wireless reimagining of its classic Earset headphones — Nigeria Today

Bang & Olufsen unveils wireless reimagining of its classic Earset headphones
Bang & Olufsen has announced the newest member of its B&O Play lineup, a wireless reimagining of its classic Earset headphones. They boast an unorthodox look, but with the same attention paid to acoustic details.
The post Bang & Olufsen unveils wireless reimagining of its classic Earset headphones appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!