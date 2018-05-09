 Bank Restates Commitment To Agric Dev't - The Tide — Nigeria Today
Bank Restates Commitment To Agric Dev’t – The Tide

Heritage Bank Plc says it is committed to the sustenance, growth and development of the nation's agricultural sector. The Divisional Head of Corporate Communications,Mr Fela Ibidapo, Heritage Bank, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Ibidapo
