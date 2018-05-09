 Banned director wants to turn Africa's image on its head - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banned director wants to turn Africa’s image on its head – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Banned director wants to turn Africa's image on its head
Vanguard
Wanuri Kahiu is remarkably chipper for someone who went from national hero to being accused of corrupting Kenyan youth in little over a week. Wanuri Kahiu. Her film “Rafiki”, a touching love story between two middle-class Nairobi girls, is the first
'Rafiki' ('Friend'): Film Review | Cannes 2018Hollywood Reporter
Rafiki review – groundbreaking lesbian romance aims to change Kenyan hearts and mindsThe Guardian
Banned Kenyan film 'Rafiki' makes history at CannesEyewitness News
Toronto Star –TheWrap –Screen International –https://www.goombastomp.com/ (blog)
all 16 news articles »

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.