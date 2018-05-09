Banned director wants to turn Africa's image on its head - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Banned director wants to turn Africa’s image on its head – Vanguard
Vanguard
Banned director wants to turn Africa's image on its head
Wanuri Kahiu is remarkably chipper for someone who went from national hero to being accused of corrupting Kenyan youth in little over a week. Wanuri Kahiu. Her film “Rafiki”, a touching love story between two middle-class Nairobi girls, is the first …
