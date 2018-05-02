Bar owner arrested for targeting minors - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Bar owner arrested for targeting minors – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Bar owner arrested for targeting minors
Daily Nation
Taveta Law Courts where 56 teenagers were charged with underage drinking on April 30, 2018. The owner of the Veteran Club which had hosted the minors' party has been arrested on May 2, 2018. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Taveta OCPD …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!