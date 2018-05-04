Barcelona Interested In Signing Santos Wonderkid Rodrygo — Nigeria Today

Barcelona Interested In Signing Santos Wonderkid Rodrygo
Barcelona are hoping to sign Santos striker Rodrygo, according to Sport.
The report suggests the La Liga champions are keen on signing the 17-year-old after having a meeting with the player dubbed the “new Neymar” and his representatives.
However, due to his age the Spanish giants would not be able to bring him to the Nou Camp him until January 2019 when he turns 18.
According to Spanish newspaper SPORT, Rodrygo’s agent and his father, Eric Batista de Goes, travelled to the Spanish city to meet up with the La Liga champions.
The forward became the youngest goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores in March after missing lessons at school to play for Santos in their 3-1 win over Nacional.
He has already drawn comparisons with previous Santos star Neymar while some Brazilians are claiming he can be better than Vinicius Jr who has signed for rivals Real Madrid.
Barcelona have watched him closely in recent weeks, although Manchester United and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the teenage sensation.
The Brazil Under 17 international has a release clause in his contract set at £45million.
