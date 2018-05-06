 Barcelona vs Real Madrid :El Clasico- Match preview — Nigeria Today
Barcelona vs Real Madrid :El Clasico- Match preview

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Competition/Round: 2017-18 La Liga, Matchday 36

Barcelona team news: Andrés Iniesta (calf, probable)

Real Madrid team news: Dani Carvajal (hamstring, out), Isco, Raphaël Varane (fitness, doubtful)

Date/Time: Sunday, May 6th, 2018, 8.45pm CET (Barcelona), 7.45pm GMT/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 2.45pm EST, 11.45am PST (USA), 12.15am IST (India, next day)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

