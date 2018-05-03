 Basque separatist group ETA says journey has ended - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Basque separatist group ETA says journey has ended – Reuters

Posted on May 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

GENEVA/MADRID (Reuters) – Basque separatist group ETA said on Thursday it had completely dismantled and ended all its activity, ending a 50-year campaign of violence across Spain in which it killed about 850 people. People drink in a bar while the
ETA Formally Ends Armed Fight, but Spain Vows to ProsecuteU.S. News & World Report
What's next for Basques and Spain after ETA's end?The Mercury News
Farewell ETA, but Basque separatism still strongYahoo News
National Post –Hurriyet Daily News –NEWS.com.au –The Australian
all 166 news articles »

 

