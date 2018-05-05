Bayelsa APC Conduct Peaceful Ward Congress — Nigeria Today

Bayelsa APC Conduct Peaceful Ward Congress

The Ward Congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 105 wards of the State were conducted peaceful and without violence. The congress was held relatively in the 105 wards of the eight local government area in the state. LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the exercise in some polling units on Saturday in Yenagoa and […]

The post Bayelsa APC Conduct Peaceful Ward Congress appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

