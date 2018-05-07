 Bayelsa Corper Drowns While Taking Selfie At A Jetty In Ogbolomaibiri, Nembe — Nigeria Today
Bayelsa Corper Drowns While Taking Selfie At A Jetty In Ogbolomaibiri, Nembe

Bayelsa Corper Drowns While Taking Selfie At A Jetty In Ogbolomaibiri. Fellow Corps Members in Nembe Bayelsa state has been thrown into mourning after loosing one of their own to premature death Yesterday. According to reliable report the young man who was posted early this year died after her slipped and fell inside the river …

