Bayelsa Governor’s aide asassinated in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ebikimi Okoringa, Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has been reportedly shot dead by suspected gunmen Okoringa was killed at his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that the deceased was attacked and killed at about 10pm on Monday. According to Punch, a community source said the […]

