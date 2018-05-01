Bayelsa Governor’s aide asassinated in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Bayelsa Governor’s aide asassinated in Bayelsa

Ebikimi Okoringa, Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has been reportedly shot dead by suspected gunmen Okoringa was killed at his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that the deceased was attacked and killed at about 10pm on Monday. According to Punch, a community source said the […]

