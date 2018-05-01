Bayelsa Governor’s aide asassinated in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Bayelsa Governor’s aide asassinated in Bayelsa
Ebikimi Okoringa, Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has been reportedly shot dead by suspected gunmen Okoringa was killed at his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that the deceased was attacked and killed at about 10pm on Monday. According to Punch, a community source said the […]
Bayelsa Governor’s aide asassinated in Bayelsa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!