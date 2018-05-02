Bayelsa unions back Dickson on civil service reforms — Nigeria Today

Bayelsa unions back Dickson on civil service reforms

Akwa Ibom govt promises affordable housing

As the world marks the 2018 International Workers Day, workers in Bayelsa State have declared total support for the ongoing civil service reforms embarked upon by Governor Seriake Dickson.The workers, who gathered at the Peace Park under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), embarked on solidarity march and were received by the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd.).He said although the reforms should be handled with care, he admitted that the reforms were intended to reposition the public service for better performance and productivity.

State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Bipre John Ndiomu, while reading the joint position of labour unions said organised labour believes in building institutions that would sustain government policies for future generations.

Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah, who represented Governor Dickson, commended the state workers for their understanding during the recession, the ongoing reforms and other policies aimed at improving their welfare.He said although the state’s finances were yet to improve with the recent shortfall of N700 million in its monthly allocation, the present administration would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare.

Also, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement said the state government restated its commitment to the welfare of workers as a key element to boost their morale and productivity.

In a message to workers on during May Day Celebrations in Yenagoa, Iworiso- Markson said the state government had given priority to the welfare of workers since its inception in 2012.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel has put mechanism in place to provide affordable housing scheme for the state workers.The governor made this pledge yesterday during the 2018 Workers Day celebrations held at the Uyo Township Stadium.His words: “I have put mechanism in place, so we are already working on affordable housing for workers.”

“I have enjoyed a very cordial work and harmonious labour movement in this state. I must thank all of you for making that possible.”NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Etim Ukpong appealed to the governor to harmonise pension in the state.He commended the state government for the prompt payment of workers salaries and regular pensions, pleading that, the payment of gratuities should include teachers and local government workers.

