BB Naija 2018 Finalist Nina Dissapointed That Imo State Favoured Miracle And Ignored Her - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

BB Naija 2018 Finalist Nina Dissapointed That Imo State Favoured Miracle And Ignored Her – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment


BB Naija 2018 Finalist Nina Dissapointed That Imo State Favoured Miracle And Ignored Her
BB Naija 2018 finalist Nina is not happy that her state Imo has relegated her and favored the winner Miracle more. Miracle had gone back to his and Nina's state Imo to be welcomed by the government while Nina was not. She took to social media to voice
