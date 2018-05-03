BB Naija 2018 Finalist Nina Dissapointed That Imo State Favoured Miracle And Ignored Her - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

BB Naija 2018 Finalist Nina Dissapointed That Imo State Favoured Miracle And Ignored Her – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
BB Naija 2018 Finalist Nina Dissapointed That Imo State Favoured Miracle And Ignored Her
BB Naija 2018 finalist Nina is not happy that her state Imo has relegated her and favored the winner Miracle more. Miracle had gone back to his and Nina's state Imo to be welcomed by the government while Nina was not. She took to social media to voice …
Nina says she wasn't recognized in her own state Big Brother Naija
BBNaija 2018: Nina laments, reveals what Imo govt did to her
