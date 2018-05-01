BBNaija 2018: Miracle receives SUV, N25m, other prizes — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Miracle receives SUV, N25m, other prizes

Miracle Igbokwe, winner of the reality show — Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” has been presented with the key to his SUV, N25 million cash, and a trip worth N4.7 million. The former housemate received the prize at a press conference held at MultiChoice head office, Victoria Island, Lagos.

