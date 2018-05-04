 BBNaija 2018: Tobi and Alex rock matching outfits as they step out together - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Tobi and Alex rock matching outfits as they step out together – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

BBNaija 2018: Tobi and Alex rock matching outfits as they step out together
Information Nigeria
Former Big Brother Naija housemate and rumored 'lovers',Tobi and Alex stepped out in matching outfits in Abuja today. They have not yet confirmed their relationship but as they have been stepping out with each other since the end of the big brother
BBNaija Finalist, Tobi Bakare Gets Verified On InstagramNigerian Entertainment Today
BBNaija's Tobi and Alex step out in matching outfits (photos)NAIJA.NG
BBNaija: Tobi Instagram Account Gets VerifiedConcise News
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 8 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.