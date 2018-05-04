BBNaija 2018: Tobi and Alex rock matching outfits as they step out together — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Tobi and Alex rock matching outfits as they step out together

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and rumored ‘lovers’,Tobi and Alex stepped out in matching outfits in Abuja today.

They have not yet confirmed their relationship but as they have been stepping out with each other since the end of the big brother niaja reality game show, well a picture is worth a thousand words..

Earlier on, Tobi and Alex were pictured with the First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello as she celebrated her birthday.

Alex shared some photos of the visit with the first lady on Instagram page and wrote;

Today, I met a definition of beauty. A scarce one at that because she is beautiful at heart. First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello @rashidayahayabello thanks for your invitation and warm welcome. You are really a mother. Happy belated birthday.

The post BBNaija 2018: Tobi and Alex rock matching outfits as they step out together appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

