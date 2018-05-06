BBNaija: A follower condemns Cee-C’s legs — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: A follower condemns Cee-C’s legs
Big Brother Naija finalist, Cee-C has replied a follower who decided to troll her by calling her legs ‘angry’.
The lovely shared photos of herself on her social media page and a follower decided she had to say something about her legs.
The follower said,
Mama Biko work on your angry legs
To which CeeC replied,
@mhiz_motunrayhor your pictures says a lot..
And here’s a photo of Motunrayo,
