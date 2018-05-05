 BBNaija! Alex Seen Wearing Tobi’s Boxers (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Alex Seen Wearing Tobi’s Boxers (Photos)

Posted on May 5, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

An eagle-eyed social media users have spotted Alex wearing a knicker which is similar to what Tobi wore at the Big Brother Naija house in South Africa. Many believe this is an indication that they could have gone romantic as their pictures suggest. It would be recalled that 21-year old Alex is not new to […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post BBNaija! Alex Seen Wearing Tobi’s Boxers (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.