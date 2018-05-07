BBNaija! Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate BamBam, sent a lovely birthday message to her former strategic partner and lover Teddy A’s Son who becomes a year older today. BamBam shared a cute photo of the young man on her Instagram page to celebrate him on his special day. Sharing the photo of the birthday boy, she wrote; […]
The post BBNaija! Bam Bam Celebrates Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!