BBNaija: Cee-C Confirms Attack At The Airport, Sustains Injury — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C Confirms Attack At The Airport, Sustains Injury

Big Brother Naija 2018 Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-c has confirmed that she was actually attacked by a mob when she arrived Nigeria from South Africa two weeks ago.

The Controversial ex-housemate, confirmed earlier reports that she was attacked at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos when she arrived on the Monday night of the 23rd of April, 2018.

Cee-C, who emerged First runner up, after Miracle won the just concluded reality show, had arrived the airport at 8:00 p.m alongside other housemates without the knowledge that a section of the crowd had insidious plans.

While speaking with Youtuber, Delphinator she admitted that she was bruised in the process and she might need security to protect her life.

When asked if she needs security by the interviewer, she replied:

“I need one (security) right now because in as much as you like the attention, your safety first. I already got brusised on my face”

It was gathered that a rowdy mob booed and slammed the car which came to pick her her from the airport. They reportedly insulted her, banged the doors to her car before security operatives intervened.

Watch the video of her interview below: (fastforward to the 4:55 minute to hear her assault part)

