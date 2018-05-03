BBNaija: Cee-C reveals her plans after Big Brother Naija — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C reveals her plans after Big Brother Naija

Cee-C has finally revealed what she plans to do next after Big Brother Naija.

She spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Laurent-Perrier night by Play Network Nigeria in Abuja.

She said she will be going to a film school to study script writing.

“I want to write scripts that would portray strong characters and depict a society where different people who share different opinions are appreciated. Many people are not confident enough to express their values and opinions.

“My next priority this year is to go to a film school because I am aspiring to also produce. I will definitely go to a film school because I want to become a producer; I want to tell stories; that is my plan for this year”.

The ex-housemate, who also spoke on her love for artificial eyelashes, said she does not think she can do without it; however, she expressed the desire to also do without them.

“I have been fixing lashes for about five years now consistently, I am used to it; I don’t think I can do without it but I must try to do without it. I think it is because of my poor eyesight, they kind of help me out when I squint.”

She was however promised an endorsement deal by popular actress Juliet Ibrahim for her line of exotic eyelashes, though we have not heard much from the actress since the housemate arrived in Nigeria.

Cee-C and her team has also in a recent post asked other housemates of the show to stop mumbling her names in their mouths anytime they grant interviews.

According to them, they (the housemates) condemn her for her strict nature and still need her name to remain in the news.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Cee-C reveals her plans after Big Brother Naija appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

