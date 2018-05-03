BBNaija! Cee-C reveals her plans after Big Brother Naija — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Cee-C reveals her plans after Big Brother Naija

The first runner up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Cee-C has finally revealed what she plans to do next after her sojourn on the show. Cee-C, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Laurent-Perrier night by Play Network Nigeria, in Abuja said she will be going to a film school to […]

The post BBNaija! Cee-C reveals her plans after Big Brother Naija appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

