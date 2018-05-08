 #BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos

Posted on May 8, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija’s Cee-C is now rolling with Nigerian musician and his girlfriend Chioma as she is seen in a photo and video posted by Davido on Instagram in which she sat in style with Chioma in Davido’s private jet. Watch the video below:

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post #BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.