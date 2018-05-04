 BBNaija! CeeC And Angel Meet Tonto Dikeh & Halima Abubakar — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! CeeC And Angel Meet Tonto Dikeh & Halima Abubakar

Posted on May 4, 2018 in BBNaija | 0 comments

BBNaija EX- Housemates Angel and Cee c who are currently in abuja met with nollywood actress, tonto dikeh and halima abubakar. See photo below as Cee-C and Angel poses with Lady Evangelist Tonto Dikeh and Halima.

The post BBNaija! CeeC And Angel Meet Tonto Dikeh & Halima Abubakar appeared first on Timeofgist.

